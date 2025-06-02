Subscribe

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 2

Gold prices in your city today, on June 2: Check gold and silver rates in your city — Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated2 Jun 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold price today in your city: Check gold and silver prices in your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on June 2.
Gold price today in your city: Check gold and silver prices in your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on June 2. (Image: Pexels)

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 2: Donald Trump's on-again-off-again and sudden tariff announcements have shaken global markets over the past few months.

Advertisement

In May, gold prices touched all-time record highs, before slipping and then moderating around investor demands, as they looked to secure portfolios from markets volatility with safe haven options such as gold and silver.

Notably, through 2025, gold has returned over 25 per cent, in CAGR since 2001 it has returned 15 per cent, and since 1995 has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows. Experts thus advice buying the yellow metal on dips, but staying cautious of the risks.

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, in the short term, gold prices in India are expected to witness support at near 94,000, and resistance around the 97,000 level due to the tariff uncertainty and dollar-driven volatility.

Advertisement
Also Read | June 2025: Banks will be closed on THESE 12 days; check full schedule here

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 2

The MCX gold index was in the green at 95,239/10 gm on June 2 at 9 am, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 97,189/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 96,190/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on June 2 at 9 am, while 22-carat gold was priced at 88,174/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 97,590/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on June 2— Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Advertisement
Also Read | June 2025 Holiday list: Check summer celebrations in US—Pride Month, Juneteenth

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 2

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 2

Advertisement
Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 2

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 2

Advertisement
Also Read | Japans Nikkei falls on worries about US-China trade tension, stronger yen

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 2

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 2

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 2
Read Next Story