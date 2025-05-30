Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 30

Gold and silver prices in your city today, on May 30: While US President Donald Trump has pushed his tariff decision with the EU till July 9, uncertainty remains over the eventual tax policy, keeping gold prices in a flux.

The yellow metal has seen both highs and lows amid the volatile trade and markets environment, but experts still feel that overall, gold and silver are safe haven investments.

In terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows. Silver prices meanwhile, have had less swings amid Trump's tariff tantrums.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research suggest selling gold below ₹95,000 with a stop loss of ₹95,550 for the target of ₹94,200. While Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities feels gold has support at $3,255-3,240 while resistance is at $3,300-3,322. He added that silver has support at $32.85-32.65 while resistance is at $33.35-33.55.

Gold and silver prices today: Check rates — May 30 The MCX gold index was at ₹94,545/10 gm on May 30, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹97,668/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,040/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on May 30. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,120/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹97,970/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 30 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 30 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹94,840/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹94,545/10 gm.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹97,668/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 30 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹94,720/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹95,221/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹97,540/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹96,524/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 30 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹94,710/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹94,545/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹97,530/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹97,668/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 30 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹94,990/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹94,545/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹97,810/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹97,668/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 30 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹95,120/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹94,545/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹97,950/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹97,668/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 30 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹94,990/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹94,545/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹97,810/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹97,668/kg.