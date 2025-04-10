Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 10

Gold prices in your city today, April 10: Asian markets registered a record two-year high jump after in rebound after United States President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day pause of his tariffs announcements, Bloomberg reported. However, amid the uncertainity that is Donald Trump's tariffs policies and a brewing global trade war, investor continue to safeguard their portfolios with safe-haven commodities such as gold and silver.

Notably, April 10 is a trading holiday for MCX today for Mahavir Jayanti. It will open at 5 pm for evening session. Gold MCX prices at last close on April 9, stood at ₹89,724 per 10 grams, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX). And MCX Silver prices were up, at ₹91,600 per kg.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹89,830/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.20 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹82,344/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹91,940/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7.20 am on April 10, according to the IBA website.

Thus, we check gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 10. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, financial capital of Mumbai, and national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 10 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 89,670/10 gm.

89,670/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 89,724/10 gm.

89,724/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 91,770/kg.

91,770/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 91,600/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 10 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 89,930/10 gm.

89,930/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 89,724/10 gm.

89,724/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 92,040/kg.

92,040/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 91,600/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 10 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 89,510/10 gm.

89,510/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 89,724/10 gm.

89,724/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 91,610/kg.

91,610/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 91,600/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 10 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 88,310/10 gm.

88,310/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 89,724/10 gm.

89,724/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 88,860/kg.

88,860/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 91,600/kg.