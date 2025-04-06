Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 6

Gold price today in your city: Amid the brewing global trade war, MCX gold prices are at ₹88,130 per 10 grams early on April 6, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX). While, MCX Silver prices are at ₹92,403 per kg.
On April 6, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹90,360/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.40 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹82,830/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹87,720/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 6.40 am on April 6, according to the IBA website.
We take a look at the prices for precious metals, gold prices and silver prices, in your city on April 6. Check here for gold and silver prices in cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
Notably, commodity markets are closed on Saturdays and Sundays (April 5 and 6) — the latest prices are from closing trade on Friday (April 4).
