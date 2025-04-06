Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 6

Gold price today in your city: Amid the brewing global trade war, MCX gold prices are at ₹88,130 per 10 grams early on April 6, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX). While, MCX Silver prices are at ₹92,403 per kg.

On April 6, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹90,360/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.40 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹82,830/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹87,720/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 6.40 am on April 6, according to the IBA website.

We take a look at the prices for precious metals, gold prices and silver prices, in your city on April 6. Check here for gold and silver prices in cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi Gold bullion rates in the national capital on April 6 — ₹ 90,040/10 gm.

90,040/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Delhi on April 6 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Delhi on April 6 — ₹ 87,410/kg.

87,410/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi on April 6 — ₹ 87,431/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai Gold bullion rates in the financial capital on April 6 — ₹ 90,200/10 gm.

90,200/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai on April 6 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai on April 6 — ₹ 87,560/kg.

87,560/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai on April 6 — ₹ 87,431/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad on April 6 — ₹ 90,340/10 gm.

90,340/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad on April 6 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad on April 6 — ₹ 87,700/kg.

87,700/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad on April 6 — ₹ 87,431/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai Gold bullion rates in Chennai on April 6 — ₹ 90,460/10 gm.

90,460/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai on April 6 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai on April 6 — ₹ 87,820/kg.

87,820/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai on April 6 — ₹ 87,431/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata Gold bullion rates in Kolkata on April 6 — ₹ 90,080/10 gm.

90,080/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata on April 6 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata on April 6 — ₹ 87,450/kg.

87,450/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata on April 6 — ₹ 87,431/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru on April 6 — ₹ 90,270/10 gm.

90,270/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru on April 6 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru on April 6 — ₹ 87,630/kg.

87,630/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru on April 6 — ₹ 87,431/kg. Notably, commodity markets are closed on Saturdays and Sundays (April 5 and 6) — the latest prices are from closing trade on Friday (April 4).

