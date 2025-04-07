Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 7

Gold price today in your city: As global equity markets crash from continue fall out of Donald Trump's tariff war, in what is being dubbed as “Black Monday”, commodity markets have seen influx from investors rushing to de-risk with save haven bets such as gold and silver.

Amid the brewing global trade war, MCX gold prices are at ₹88,376 per 10 grams early on April 7, up ₹301, or 0.34 per cent, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX). While, MCX Silver prices are up 2 per cent or ₹1,487 to ₹88,698 per kg.

On April 7, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹88,170/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.55 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹80,823/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹88,690/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.55 am on April 7, according to the IBA website.

We take a look at the prices for precious metals, gold prices and silver prices, in your city on April 6. Check here for gold and silver prices in cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 7 Gold bullion rates in the national capital — ₹ 87,890/10 gm.

87,890/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Delhi — ₹ 88,376/10 gm.

88,376/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Delhi — ₹ 88,260/kg.

88,260/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi — ₹ 88,698/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 7 Gold bullion rates in the financial capital — ₹ 88,050/10 gm.

88,050/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 88,376/10 gm.

88,376/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 88,420/kg.

88,420/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 88,698/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 7 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 88,190/10 gm.

88,190/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 88,376/10 gm.

88,376/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 88,560/kg.

88,560/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 88,698/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 7 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 88,330/10 gm.

88,330/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 88,376/10 gm.

88,376/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 88,650/kg.

88,650/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 88,698/kg.

