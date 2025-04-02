Gold price today in your city: See prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru on April 2, amid Trump’s new tariffs

Gold price today in your city: United States President Donald Trump is set to announce another volley of tariffs later today, which will be “effective immediately”. And while the time is set after Wall Street market hours (4 pm US time, 1.30 am IST April 3), Asian markets and sectors will be the first to show impact.

On April 2, 2025, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹89,340/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.30 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹81,895/10 gms. Gold bullion prices have remained steady over the past 24 hours. On the MCX index, gold prices are up by ₹44 to ₹88,850/10 gm.

Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹1,00,160/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.30 am on April 2, according to the IBA website. On the MCX index, the price of Silver increased by ₹398 to ₹99,859/kg.

We take a look at the prices for precious metals, gold prices and silver prices, in your city on April 2. Check here for gold and silver prices in cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi Gold bullion rates in the national capital on April 2 — ₹ 89,030/10 gm.

89,030/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Delhi on April 2 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Delhi on April 2 — ₹ 99,830/kg.

99,830/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi on April 2 — ₹ 99,882/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai Gold bullion rates in the financial capital on April 2 — ₹ 89,180/10 gm.

89,180/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai on April 2 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai on April 2 — ₹ 1,00,00/kg.

1,00,00/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai on April 2 — ₹ 99,882/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad on April 2 — ₹ 89,320/10 gm.

89,320/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad on April 2 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad on April 2 — ₹ 1,00,180/kg.

1,00,180/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad on April 2 — ₹ 99,882/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai Gold bullion rates in Chennai on April 2 — ₹ 89,440/10 gm.

89,440/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai on April 2 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai on April 2 — ₹ 1,00,320/kg.

1,00,320/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai on April 2 — ₹ 99,882/kg.

