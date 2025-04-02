Gold price today in your city: See prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru on April 2, amid Trump’s new tariffs

Gold price today in your city: United States President Donald Trump is set to announce another volley of tariffs later today, which will be “effective immediately”. And while the time is set after Wall Street market hours (4 pm US time, 1.30 am IST April 3), Asian markets and sectors will be the first to show impact.
On April 2, 2025, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹89,340/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.30 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹81,895/10 gms. Gold bullion prices have remained steady over the past 24 hours. On the MCX index, gold prices are up by ₹44 to ₹88,850/10 gm.
Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹1,00,160/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.30 am on April 2, according to the IBA website. On the MCX index, the price of Silver increased by ₹398 to ₹99,859/kg.
We take a look at the prices for precious metals, gold prices and silver prices, in your city on April 2. Check here for gold and silver prices in cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.