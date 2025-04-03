Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai on April 3 as Trump unleashes new tariffs

Gold price today in your city: MCX gold prices tracked gains on April 3, after United States President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs against major trading partners across the world.
MCX gold prices opened higher at ₹91,230 per 10 grams as against previous close of ₹90,728, on April 3. While, MCX Silver prices opened lower at ₹99,658 per kg compared to previous close of ₹99,753. Notably, gold prices hit a fresh high of ₹91,423 after opening.
On April 3, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹89,350/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.40 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹81,904/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹98,700/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.40 am on April 3, according to the IBA website.
We take a look at the prices for precious metals, gold prices and silver prices, in your city on April 3. Check here for gold and silver prices in cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
