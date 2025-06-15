Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 15

Gold prices in your city today, on June 15: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, gold prices have soared, driven by global risk aversion. Check gold and silver rates in your city — Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 Jun 2025, 08:28 AM IST
Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices across the cities in India, including — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad on June 15.
Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices across the cities in India, including — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad on June 15. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 15: Escalating tensions in the Middle-East after Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facilities and the latter responded with drone attacks, has pushed up gold prices due to fears of a full-blown war in the region.

Further, the yellow metal has rallied due to a weak United States Dollar (USD), disappointing economic indicators, expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve bank, and a collective risk-off sentiment across financial markets.

Gold, silver safe haven bets, returns ‘spectacular’

Experts are firm that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets. According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, the geopolitical tensions have “significantly increased global risk aversion, reinforcing gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset”.

As for gold, prices have risen 31 per cent year-to-date (YTD) with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the 1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 15

Prices opened higher today at 7.40 am on June 15. The MCX gold index was at 1,00,314/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 1,06,474/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 1,00,470/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.40 am on June 15. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 92,098/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,06,920/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold prices and silver rates in your city today on June 15 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 15

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 15

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 15

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 15

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 15

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 15

Key Takeaways
  • Gold prices have risen 31% year-to-date, indicating a strong market performance.
  • Geopolitical tensions and a weak US dollar are primary factors influencing gold price increases.
  • Investors view gold and silver as reliable hedges against market volatility.

