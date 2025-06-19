Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 19

Gold and silver prices in your city, June 19: Gold prices have remained buoyant with slight rises and falls, while still remaining on the higher side amid the Israel-Iran war, and the United States Federal Reserve rate decision.

Advertisement

Experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven investments in a volatile market, but should be incorporated into your portfolio in a strategic manner.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Advertisement

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 19 Prices opened higher today at 6.20 am on June 19. The MCX gold index was at ₹99,411/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,09,434/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,540/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.20 am on June 19. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹91,245/10 gms.Silver pricestoday are at ₹1,09,920/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold prices and silver rates in your city today on June 19 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Advertisement

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 19 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹99,280/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹99,411/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,09,660/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,09,434/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 19 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,630/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹99,411/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,10,010/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,09,434/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 19 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹99,260/10 gm.

Advertisement

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹99,411/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,09,510/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,09,434/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 19 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹99,490/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹99,411/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,09,890/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,09,434/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 19 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹99,760/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹99,411/10 gm.

Advertisement

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,10,160/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,09,434/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 19 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹99,360/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹99,411/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,09,720/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,09,434/kg.