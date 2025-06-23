Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 23

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published23 Jun 2025, 10:42 AM IST
Gold prices in your city, June 23: The yellow metal is a safe haven investment which can secure your portfolio against headwinds. Here is how much gold costs in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata today.
Gold prices in your city, June 23: The yellow metal is a safe haven investment which can secure your portfolio against headwinds. Here is how much gold costs in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata today. (Photo: Pixabay )

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 23: The escalating situation in the Middle East, with the United States bombing Iran and entering the fray with Israel has bumped uncertainty in the global markets.

Amid this, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that risk averse investors can use to safeguard their portfolios.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the 1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Gold, Silver Prices: Check Rates in India — June 23

The MCX gold index was at 99,034/10 gm at 10.20 am on June 23, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 1,06,480/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 99,250/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10.20 am on June 23. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 90,979/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,06,980/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on June 23 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 23

Gold bullion rates in Mumbai99,130/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 99,034/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai1,06,920/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,06,480/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 23

Gold bullion rates in New Delhi98,960/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 99,034/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi1,06,740/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,06,480/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 23

Gold bullion rates in Kolkata99,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 99,034/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata1,06,780/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,06,480/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 23

Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru99,210/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 99,034/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru1,07,010/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,06,480/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 23

Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad99,160/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 99,034/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad1,07,000/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,06,480/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 23

Gold bullion rates in Chennai99,290/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 99,034/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai1,07,140/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,06,480/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

