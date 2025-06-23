Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 23

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 23: The escalating situation in the Middle East, with the United States bombing Iran and entering the fray with Israel has bumped uncertainty in the global markets.

Amid this, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that risk averse investors can use to safeguard their portfolios.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Gold, Silver Prices: Check Rates in India — June 23 The MCX gold index was at ₹99,034/10 gm at 10.20 am on June 23, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,06,480/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,250/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10.20 am on June 23. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹90,979/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,06,980/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on June 23 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 23 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹99,130/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹99,034/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,06,480/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 23 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹98,960/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹99,034/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,06,480/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 23 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹99,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹99,034/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,06,480/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 23 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹99,210/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹99,034/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,06,480/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 23 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,160/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹99,034/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,06,480/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 23 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹99,290/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹99,034/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,06,480/kg.