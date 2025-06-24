Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 24

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published24 Jun 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 24
Gold, silver prices in your city, June 24: Gold prices are facing fresh downward pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire in the Iran-Israel conflict, leading to a decline in demand for traditional safe-haven assets.

As geopolitical tensions subside, market focus is returning to underlying fundamentals, which at present provide limited support for further gains in gold.

Experts believe that gold and silver serve as safe-haven assets that cautious investors can rely on to protect their portfolios.

Also Read | Gold price falls below ₹97,000 on ceasefire in Israel-Iran war

In the last two decades, gold prices have surged by an astounding 1,200 per cent, rising from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 by June 2025, while posting positive returns in 16 years. So far in 2025, gold has climbed 31 per cent, consistently hitting record highs and reinforcing its status as one of the year's best-performing assets and a dependable hedge.

Silver, too, has demonstrated strength, maintaining levels above 1 lakh per kilogram for the past three weeks. Between 2005 and 2025, silver prices have appreciated by a robust 668.84 per cent.

Gold, Silver Prices: Check Rates in India — June 24

The MCX gold index was at 98,807/10 gm at 10.20 am on June 24, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 1,05,934/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 99,250/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10.20 am on June 23. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 90,979/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,06,980/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on June 23 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Also Read | What is a gold loan and how does it work?

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 24

Gold bullion rates in Mumbai1,00,707/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 99,870/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai112300/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,09,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 24

Gold bullion rates in New Delhi1,00,853/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 1,00,020/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi1,13,000/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,09,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 24

Gold bullion rates in Kolkata1,00,705/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 99,870/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata1,13,800/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,09,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 24

Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru1,00,695/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 99,870/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru1,12,000/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,09,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 24

Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad1,00,709/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 99,870/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad1,23,200/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,09,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 24

Gold bullion rates in Chennai1,00,701/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 99,870/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai1,22,600/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,09,000/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

