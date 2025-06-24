Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 24

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 24: Gold prices are facing fresh downward pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire in the Iran-Israel conflict, leading to a decline in demand for traditional safe-haven assets.

As geopolitical tensions subside, market focus is returning to underlying fundamentals, which at present provide limited support for further gains in gold.

Experts believe that gold and silver serve as safe-haven assets that cautious investors can rely on to protect their portfolios.

In the last two decades, gold prices have surged by an astounding 1,200 per cent, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 by June 2025, while posting positive returns in 16 years. So far in 2025, gold has climbed 31 per cent, consistently hitting record highs and reinforcing its status as one of the year's best-performing assets and a dependable hedge.

Silver, too, has demonstrated strength, maintaining levels above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for the past three weeks. Between 2005 and 2025, silver prices have appreciated by a robust 668.84 per cent.

Gold, Silver Prices: Check Rates in India — June 24 The MCX gold index was at ₹98,807/10 gm at 10.20 am on June 24, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,05,934/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,250/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10.20 am on June 23. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹90,979/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,06,980/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on June 23 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 24 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,00,707/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹99,870/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,09,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 24 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,00,853/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,00,020/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,09,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 24 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,00,705/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹99,870/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,09,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 24 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,00,695/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹99,870/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,09,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 24 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,00,709/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹99,870/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,09,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 24 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,00,701/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹99,870/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,09,000/kg.