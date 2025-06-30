Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 30

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 30: Global geopolitical and economic events, such as the US-Israel-Iran tensions, US Fed rate decision, oil prices, US Dollar rate, etc., have had an impact on gold prices. Experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets amid increased global risk aversion.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver prices have also proved resilient. Prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Check Rates — June 30 The MCX gold index was at ₹95,524/10 gm at 7.40 am on June 30, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,05,300/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,790/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.40 am on June 30. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,808/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,06,460/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on June 30 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 30 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹95,130/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,05,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 30 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹95,960/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,05,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 30 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹95,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,06,440/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,05,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 30 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹95,210/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,06,670/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,05,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 30 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹95,290/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,06,750/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,05,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 30 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹95,420/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,06,890/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,05,300/kg.