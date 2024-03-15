Gold prices slide for first time in four weeks as Fed meeting nears; not much room for upside, say experts
Experts further says that the gold prices are likely to remain in an uptrend despite whatever is the outcome of Fed meeting.
Gold prices remained stable on Friday, poised to register their initial weekly decline in four weeks. Spot gold remained relatively steady at $2,159.26 per ounce. Bullion appeared to be on track for a weekly decline of 0.8%, marking its first such decrease since mid-February. This comes after reaching a record peak of $2,194.99 per ounce the previous week.
