Gold prices slip amid global cues, silver rate up

Gold prices slip amid global cues, silver rate up1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,980.78 per ounce by 0759 GMT. U.S. gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,989.20.
Gold prices have declined by ₹105 to ₹59,975 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a fall in prices of precious metal internationally. The yellow metal settled at ₹60,080 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
