Gold prices slip over 2%! Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata on October 28

Gold prices: After India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) website experienced a glitch on Tuesday, October 28, gold prices fell by over 2%. This decline followed losses in international bullion markets amid hopes of easing US-China trade tensions.

Check gold rate, silver price today— October 28 On Tuesday, October 28, MCX Gold December futures dropped 2.11% to ₹1,18,410 per 10 grams at 1:55 pm, while MCX Silver December contracts fell 1.82% to ₹1,40,758 per kg.

As per the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) data, the prices of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,430/10 gm at 2:30 pm on October 28, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,08,561/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1.46,380/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

How has gold performed? Even though gold has been on a losing streak since the last few days, the prices of the yellow metal surged significantly in the last 20 years by an impressive 1,200% from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (till September), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years.

Meanwhile, gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Here are today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will most likely raise the final price for retail customers.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — October 28 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,17,870/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,17,778/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,39,690/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,39,580/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Pune — October 28 • Gold bullion rates in Pune— ₹1,17,870/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Pune — ₹1,17,778/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,39,690/kg.

• MCX Silver rate in Pune — ₹1,39,580/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — October 28 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,17,670/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,17,778/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,39,450/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,39,580/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — October 28 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,17,570/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,17,778/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,39,330/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,39,580/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — October 28 • Gold bullion rates in Ahmedabad— ₹1,17,880/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,17,778/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,39,700/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,39,580/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — October 28 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,18,140/10 gm.

• MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹1,17,778/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,40,130/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,39,580/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — October 28 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,18,230/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,17,778/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,40,240/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,39,580/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — October 28 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,18,670/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,17,778/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,40,830/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,39,580/kg.