Gold prices surge over 50,000 per 10 gram for first time ever

Demand for gold is expected to see setback in this year due to weak economic condition and high prices of the metal. According to World Gold Council, an economic contraction will likely result in lower demand for gold in the form of jewellery, technology or long-term savings, particularly evident in key gold markets such as China or India. “Historically, investment demand during periods of financial stress has offset weakness in consumer demand and we believe that 2020 will be no exception. However, gold’s performance may depend on the speed and shape of the recovery," it said.