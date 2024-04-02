Gold prices surge to record high amid tensions in Middle East, silver rises 3%
Spot gold climbed by 0.9% to reach $2,269.48 per ounce, following a record peak of $2,276.89. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures surged by 1.5% to $2,290.40.
Gold reached yet another record high as traders rushed to acquire the safe-haven asset amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, on Tuesday. Despite a stronger dollar and reduced expectations for U.S. interest rate cuts, investors showed significant interest in gold.
