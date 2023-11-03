Gold prices to get support as central banks maintain historic buying in Q3: World Gold Council
According to the World Gold Council’s Q3 Gold Demand Trends report, net central bank buying reached 337 tonnes, which was the third strongest quarter in its data series. However, it failed to break the record 459 tonnes in Q3 2022.
Gold buying by central banks around the world has been at a historic pace lifting the gold demand (excluding OTC) in the July-September quarter at 1,147 tonnes, 8% higher than its five-year average, a latest report said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started