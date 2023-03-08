Gold, silver prices today extend fall on strong US dollar, Fed's Powell remarks1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 12:02 PM IST
- MCX gold is expected to break the key support level of 54,900 to continue its downward trend towards the level of 54,700, as per commodity experts
Gold rates today extended their fall from Tuesday, trading at ₹54,910 per 10 gm on the MCX on Wednesday, down by ₹110 or 0.2%, after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates might need to go higher than previously expected to curb inflationary pressures. In the currency market, the US dollar continued its charge, touching three month high.
