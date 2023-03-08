Gold, silver prices today extend fall on strong US dollar, Fed's Powell remarks

"Gold is likely to trade with a negative bias for the day on the back of strong US dollar and rising US treasury yields. Further, bullion prices may be pressurised as hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell raised expectations of a 50 basis point interest rate increase in March meeting. As per CME’s Fed watch tool, financial markets have priced in a 70% chance of 50 bps rate hike in upcoming meeting. MCX gold is expected to break the key support level of 54,900 to continue its downward trend towards the level of 54,700," said analysts at ICICIDirect.