Gold prices today: Check 24 karat and 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 11

Gold prices today: The prices of the yellow metal jumped nearly 1% on MCX on Tuesday, November 11, amid healthy spot demand and positive global cues.

MCX Gold December futures surged 0.94% to ₹1,25,131 per 10 grams at 10:15 am on Tuesday, November 11, and the MCX Silver December contracts rose 1.16% to ₹1,55,475 per kg.

According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,25,570/10 gm at 10:15 am on November 11, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,15,106/10 gms. Silver prices stood at ₹1,56,050/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

How much has gold gained over the years? Gold prices increased by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), recording positive returns in 16 of those years. Gold prices have gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Check out today's gold rates for major cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will likely increase the final price for retail customers.

City 24 karat gold price (rupees) 22 karat gold price (rupees) Mumbai 1,25,370 1,14,923 Delhi 1,25,230 1,14,794 Kolkata 1,25,170 1,14,739 Ahmedabad 1,25,500 1,15,042 Bengaluru 1,25,450 1,14,996 Hyderabad 1,25,390 1,14,941 Chennai 1,25,600 1,15,133

