Gold prices today: Check live rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on March 26

Gold prices in India traded higher on Thursday, 26 March as investors grew optimistic about a possible de-escalation in the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East. With the latest rise, the yellow metal has extended gains to a third straight session.
On Thursday, 26 March, MCX Gold April futures rose by 3.73% at ₹1,44,100 per 10 grams around 12:37 PM.
According to India Bullions data, the price of 24-carat gold was ₹1,44,840/10 gm at 12:38 AM on 26 March, and 22-carat gold was trading at ₹132,770/10 gm during the same time.
Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
In India, the yellow metal climbed from ₹135,257 in early January to ₹157,480 in early March, marking an appreciation of around 16%. Currently, it is trading below those recent highs as investors book profits.
However, gold remains elevated overall, supported by persistent geopolitical uncertainties and steady demand for safe-haven assets among investors.
Gold in the retail market is typically sold in 24-karat, 22-karat, and 18-karat purity. While 24K gold is considered the purest form, 22K gold is commonly used for jewellery as it's more solid. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 26 March 2026.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹144,580/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹132,532/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹108,435/10 gm
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹144,330/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹132,303/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹108,248/10 gm
24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹144,770/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹132,706/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹108,578/10 gm
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹144,690/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹132,633/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹108,518/10 gm
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹144,380/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹132,348/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹108,285/10 gm
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹144,800/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹132,733/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹108,600/10 gm
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹145,000/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹132,917/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹108,750/10 gm
(Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.)