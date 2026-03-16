Gold prices today: Check live rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold on 16 March 2026 in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

Gold prices today: The yellow metal fell on Monday as rising energy prices and inflation concerns reduced expectations of US interest-rate cuts, while the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran continued to escalate.

MCX gold rate for April futures contracts opened lower by ₹1,225, or 0.77%, at ₹1,57,241 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,58,466. The precious metal's price extended losses after opening lower. MCX gold rate was trading at ₹ per 10 grams, down by 0.82%.

Gold's growth over the years Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

In India, the yellow metal climbed from ₹135,257 in early January to ₹157,480 by March, marking an appreciation of around 16%.

Gold in the retail market is typically sold in 24-karat, 22-karat, and 18-karat purity. While 24K gold is considered the purest form, 22K gold is commonly used for jewellery as it is more solid. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 15 March 2026.

Gold Rate in Mumbai — 16 March 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,57,090/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹143,999/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹117,818/10 gm

Gold Rate in Kolkata — 16 March 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹156,810/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹143,743/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹117,608/10 gm

Gold Rate in New Delhi — 16 March 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹156,740/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹143,678/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹117,555/10 gm

Gold Rate in Bengaluru — 16 March 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹157,140/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹144,045/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹117,855/10 gm

Gold Rate in Chennai — 16 March 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹157,470/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹144,348/10 gm.

18 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹118,103/10 gm

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad — 16 March 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹157,220/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹144,118/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹117,915/10 gm

Gold Rate in Hyderabad — 16 March 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹157,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹144,091/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹117,893/10 gm