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Gold prices today: Check live rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold on 16 March 2026 in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

Gold prices fell on Monday due to rising energy costs and inflation concerns, with MCX gold rate at 1,57,241 per 10 grams. Here are the current rates across major Indian cities.

Eshita Gain
Published16 Mar 2026, 10:46 AM IST
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Gold prices today
Gold prices today
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Gold prices today: The yellow metal fell on Monday as rising energy prices and inflation concerns reduced expectations of US interest-rate cuts, while the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran continued to escalate.

MCX gold rate for April futures contracts opened lower by 1,225, or 0.77%, at 1,57,241 per 10 grams as against its previous close of 1,58,466. The precious metal's price extended losses after opening lower. MCX gold rate was trading at per 10 grams, down by 0.82%.

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Gold's growth over the years

Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

In India, the yellow metal climbed from 135,257 in early January to 157,480 by March, marking an appreciation of around 16%.

Also Read | Gold rate crashes over 1% on MCX as Fed rate cut hopes weaken amid US-Iran war
Also Read | How will petro-Yuan passage through Hormuz Strait impact stocks, gold, silver?

Gold in the retail market is typically sold in 24-karat, 22-karat, and 18-karat purity. While 24K gold is considered the purest form, 22K gold is commonly used for jewellery as it is more solid. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 15 March 2026.

Gold Rate in Mumbai — 16 March

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 1,57,090/10 gm

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22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 143,999/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 117,818/10 gm

Gold Rate in Kolkata — 16 March

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 156,810/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 143,743/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 117,608/10 gm

Gold Rate in New Delhi — 16 March

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 156,740/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 143,678/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 117,555/10 gm

Gold Rate in Bengaluru — 16 March

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 157,140/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 144,045/10 gm

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18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— 117,855/10 gm

Gold Rate in Chennai — 16 March

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 157,470/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 144,348/10 gm.

18 karat gold rate in Chennai — 118,103/10 gm

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad — 16 March

24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — 157,220/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — 144,118/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — 117,915/10 gm

Gold Rate in Hyderabad — 16 March

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 157,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 144,091/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 117,893/10 gm

(Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.)

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About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More

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