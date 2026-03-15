Gold prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on March 15

Gold prices in India remained steady on Sunday, March 15, with retail rates for 24-karat, 22-karat, and 18-karat gold seeing minimal change. Although the yellow metal registered a slight decline over the past week, 24-karat gold continued to trade near the ₹1.6 lakh level, indicating that prices remain elevated despite short-term fluctuations.

The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹159,070 per 10 gram at 1:05 pm on Sunday. Meanwhile 22-karat gold was priced at ₹145,814 per 10 gram. At the same time, 18-karat gold, which has lower purity level, is being sold at ₹119,303 per 10 gram in the retail market.

However, gold could witness volatility in the coming days as investors track the upcoming policy decision by the Federal Reserve meeting and geopolitical developments surrounding the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

Gold in the retail market is typically sold in 24-karat, 22-karat, and 18-karat purity. While 24K gold is considered the purest form, 22K gold is commonly used for jewellery as its more solid. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on March 15, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 15 March 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹158,780/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹145,548/10 gm.

18 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹119,085/10 gm

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 15 March 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹158,510/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹145,301/10 gm.

18 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹118,883/10 gm

Gold Prices in Ahmedabad — 15 March 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹158,990/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹145,741/10 gm.

18 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹119,243/10 gm

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 15 March 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹158,910/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹145,668/10 gm.

18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹119,183/10 gm

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 15 March 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹158,570/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹145,356/10 gm.

18 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹118,928/10 gm

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 15 March 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹159,030/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹145,778/10 gm.

18 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹119,273/10 gm

Gold Prices in Chennai — 15 March 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹159,240/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹145,970/10 gm.

18 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹119,430/10 gm

How has gold performed so far? Gold recorded its best bull run since 1979 last year, surging more than 75%. Over the past two decades, the price of the yellow metal has jumped by 1,500%.

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Over the same 20-year period, gold has delivered a compounded annual return of 15.6%, the highest among all asset classes, and multiplied investments by a remarkable 18.3 times.