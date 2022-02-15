Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Gold prices today rise to highest levels in almost a year

Gold prices today rise to highest levels in almost a year

MCX gold prices were firm above 50,200 per 10 gram
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

  • Gold rates today in India hovered near the highest level in almost a year after 2,500 per gram jump in 7 days

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold prices in India extended gains to the seventh day in a row with prices on MCX firm above the key level of 50,000, supported by the safe-haven demand amid the Ukraine-Russia tensions. MCX gold futures were up 0.6% 50,205 per 10 gram while silver jumped 0.54% to 64580 per kg. In seven days, gold has surged about 2,500 per 10 gram.

Gold prices in India extended gains to the seventh day in a row with prices on MCX firm above the key level of 50,000, supported by the safe-haven demand amid the Ukraine-Russia tensions. MCX gold futures were up 0.6% 50,205 per 10 gram while silver jumped 0.54% to 64580 per kg. In seven days, gold has surged about 2,500 per 10 gram.

In global markets, gold rates were firm near 8-month highs as investors sought safe-haven assets amid simmering geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. Spot gold rose as much as 0.4% to $1,878.93 an ounce, its highest intraday level since June 11, according to Bloomberg. 

In global markets, gold rates were firm near 8-month highs as investors sought safe-haven assets amid simmering geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. Spot gold rose as much as 0.4% to $1,878.93 an ounce, its highest intraday level since June 11, according to Bloomberg. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Gold is all set to make one of the biggest fortnightly gains in recent months on the back of tensions between Russia and Ukraine despite strong minutes from FED which signaled a hawkish stance in the coming months. Technically moving forward market will give correction only if it hears something concrete on the ongoing geopolitical tension. Support is at $1850 while resistance is placed at $1,884. Traders are advised to short the metal only if it breaks last two hours low with a stop loss of day's high and target of $1840," says Vidit Garg, Director , MyGoldKart.

Analysts however say that a a potential headwind for non-interest bearing gold is increasing expectations of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. 

Navneet Damani, Sr. Vice President - Commodity & Currency Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “Gold continued to inch higher  as the concerns surrounding Ukraine kept the metal's safe-haven appeal intact. But expectations regarding Fed's aggressive policy tightening move in the March meeting after a 7.5% inflation which is at 40-year highs and firm US bond yields capped some gains for the metal."

In international markets, spot gold has risen about 5% since January 31, in the backdrop of Ukraine crisis. 

Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.3% to $23.91 per ounce and platinum added 0.1% to $1,029.19. (With Agency Inputs)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!