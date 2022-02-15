Gold prices today rise to highest levels in almost a year

“Gold is all set to make one of the biggest fortnightly gains in recent months on the back of tensions between Russia and Ukraine despite strong minutes from FED which signaled a hawkish stance in the coming months. Technically moving forward market will give correction only if it hears something concrete on the ongoing geopolitical tension. Support is at $1850 while resistance is placed at $1,884. Traders are advised to short the metal only if it breaks last two hours low with a stop loss of day's high and target of $1840," says Vidit Garg, Director , MyGoldKart.

