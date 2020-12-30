Gold prices today remains range-bound but silver rates jump

Gold prices in India continued to trade in a narrow range as investors assess the impact of the pandemic and the pace of vaccine distribution. They are also keeping a watch on progress of an enhanced stimulus package in the US Senate. On MCX, February futures were up 0.2% to ₹50140 per 10 gram while silver futures jumped 1% to ₹68,847. In the previous session, gold had ended flat, settling ₹22 higher per 10 gram while silver had declined ₹800 per kg. Gold futures on MCX have remained in the ₹50,500 to ₹50,000 for the past two weeks.