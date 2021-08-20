Gold and silver prices continued to struggle in India amid weak global cues. On MCX, gold prices edged 0.15% higher to ₹47,240 while silver rates were flat at ₹62,186 per kg. Gold rates have swung wildly in recent days, falling to a low of four-month ₹45,600 last week and then recovering to nearly ₹48,000 intra-day on Thursday. Gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 last year.

A stronger US dollar has weighed on precious metals despite rising anxiety over increasing cases of coronavirus' Delta variant that could delay economic recovery.

In global markets, spot gold was flat at $1,780.43 per ounce while silver rose 0.1% to $23.25 per ounce. The dollar index held near a more than a nine-month high of 93.56, denting gold's appeal to holders of other currencies.

“If $1792 remains caps the upside for gold, there are chances of corrective selling pressure for the day. It required to break $1815 to continue further upticks," domestic brokerage Geojit says in a note.

On silver, Geojit adds, “consistent trades above $23.90 is required to lift prices higher. Else, there are chances of range bound trading with mild negative bias."

Gold traders will be watching comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who is scheduled to speak at next week's Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium. Some analysts expect him to lay out a clearer roadmap on the central bank's taper plans.

“Taper rumours have again started impacting markets. Minutes of the latest Fed meet indicate that tapering of bond purchases may start later this year," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Stock markets in Asia were lower today as the fast-spreading delta virus stoked concerns about economic growth while China’s regulatory also hit the sentiment. Though commodities stabilized after their recent lows, sentiment continued to be weak, say analysts, just as Chinese activity slows and the Federal Reserve eyes a gradual reduction of emergency stimulus. (With Agency Inputs)

