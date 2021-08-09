Gold and silver prices continued to skid in India, tracking global selloff in precious metals. On MCX, gold futures fell 1.3% or ₹600 to ₹46,029 per 10 gram while silver shed 1.6% or ₹1,000 to ₹63983 per kg. In the previous session, gold and silver had crashed about ₹1,000 and ₹2000 respectively.

In global markets, gold slumped as much as 4.4% today to a more than four-month low as robust U.S. jobs data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would raises rates quicker than expected. Spot gold fell 2.3% to $1,722.06 per ounce. Earlier in the session, prices touched $1,684.37, their lowest since March 31. Silver slumped as much as 7.5% hitting a more than eight-month low of $22.50 per ounce earlier in the session. It was last down 2.6% at $23.70.

"Weak bias for gold is likely to continue while prices stay below $1788. Next major support is seen at $1665 a direct drop of which is a short term bearish signal. Likewise, it required to break above $1835 to trigger recovery rallies in the counter," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note.

Data released on Friday showed, US employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages, underscoring remarks by Fed officials suggesting a sooner than anticipated roll-back of pandemic-era stimulus on the back of a solid labour market recovery.

The data boosted the dollar and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, hurting gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Weak ETF flows also weighed on gold. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 1,025.28 tonnes on Friday, from 1,027.61 tonnes on Thursday.





