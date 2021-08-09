Gold prices today sees big fall, plunge to 4-month low, silver rates plummet1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2021, 09:16 AM IST
- Gold rates in India have plunged ₹1,600 per 10 gram in just two days, tracking global selloff in precious metals
Gold and silver prices continued to skid in India, tracking global selloff in precious metals. On MCX, gold futures fell 1.3% or ₹600 to ₹46,029 per 10 gram while silver shed 1.6% or ₹1,000 to ₹63983 per kg. In the previous session, gold and silver had crashed about ₹1,000 and ₹2000 respectively.
In global markets, gold slumped as much as 4.4% today to a more than four-month low as robust U.S. jobs data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would raises rates quicker than expected. Spot gold fell 2.3% to $1,722.06 per ounce. Earlier in the session, prices touched $1,684.37, their lowest since March 31. Silver slumped as much as 7.5% hitting a more than eight-month low of $22.50 per ounce earlier in the session. It was last down 2.6% at $23.70.
"Weak bias for gold is likely to continue while prices stay below $1788. Next major support is seen at $1665 a direct drop of which is a short term bearish signal. Likewise, it required to break above $1835 to trigger recovery rallies in the counter," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note.
Data released on Friday showed, US employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages, underscoring remarks by Fed officials suggesting a sooner than anticipated roll-back of pandemic-era stimulus on the back of a solid labour market recovery.
The data boosted the dollar and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, hurting gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.
Weak ETF flows also weighed on gold. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 1,025.28 tonnes on Friday, from 1,027.61 tonnes on Thursday.
