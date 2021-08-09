Gold prices today sees big fall, plunge to 4-month low, silver rates plummet

In global markets, gold slumped as much as 4.4% today to a more than four-month low as robust U.S. jobs data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would raises rates quicker than expected. Spot gold fell 2.3% to $1,722.06 per ounce. Earlier in the session, prices touched $1,684.37, their lowest since March 31. Silver slumped as much as 7.5% hitting a more than eight-month low of $22.50 per ounce earlier in the session. It was last down 2.6% at $23.70.

