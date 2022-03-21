Gold prices today dip again, down 4,000 from this month's highs

“Gold and silver plunged last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised key interest rates by 25 basis points and also gave signal for 6 more rate hikes in the upcoming policy meetings. The U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman also showed concerns about higher inflation and lower economic growth due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Coronavirus cases in most of the countries are rising again. Looking to the geo-political tensions, rising coronavirus cases, tightening monetary policies by global central banks and rising global inflation could continue to keep precious metals volatile," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.