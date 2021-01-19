Gold prices today dip, down 7,500 from record highs, silver edges up

"The US dollar slumped to April 2018 lately but has seen some relief rally in last few days as market players assess policy changes in US. President elect Joe Biden last week unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal designed to jump-start the economy and speed up the US response to the coronavirus pandemic. While stimulus measures will help boost economic growth, market players are concerned if the measures will be approved by the US Congress or not. Additionally, market players are also concerned how the stimulus package will be funded," Kotak Securities said in a note.