Gold prices today dip, fall about 1,000 in 2 days; silver rates edge higher

Gold and silver struggled in Indian markets today as US lawmakers were unable to reach a breakthrough in stimulus talks. February gold futures on MCX were down 0.02% to ₹49,250 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 0.2% to ₹63,635 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures had slumped 1.8% or ₹920 per 10 gram while silver had tumbled nearly ₹1,800 or 2.7% per kg.

In international markets, spot gold rates were down 0.2% at $1,835.11 per ounce amid stalled US stimulus talks and a steady US dollar. Silver fell 0.3% to $23.85 an ounce, while platinum gained 0.2% to $1,003.07 and palladium was up 0.7% at $2,279.83.

Equity markets in Asia today eased from a record high amid stalled US stimulus talks and overnight selloff in US tech stocks.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely to result from large stimulus measures. Still, gold is up more than 20% so far this year amid unprecedented stimulus announced by central banks this year.

Gold traders now looking ahead to a European Central Bank monetary policy announcement due later today. The ECB is expected to unveil more bond buying and cheap loans to prop up the recession-hit bloc long enough for a coronavirus vaccine to be deployed.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union's chief executive gave themselves until the end of the weekend to seal a new trade pact.

US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday, but were unable to sort out disagreements over aid to state and local governments that are holding up a broader spending package.

There was a similar deadlock across the Atlantic, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen unable to find common ground in crunch talks on Wednesday.

In India, after seven straight months of net inflows, gold exchange traded funds or gold ETFs saw net outflow of ₹141 crore in November, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed. This category has seen inflows since April 2020, although the pace of investment has been trending downwards since July.

Gold has lost momentum since hitting a record high of ₹56,200 per 10 gram in futures market in August.

"ETF flows also show that investors are unconvinced about recent price rally. Gold had witnessed a sharp rebound in last few days but mixed factors have brought a halt to the rally and we may see some correction if US dollar manages to hold ground and if vaccine progress continues," Kotak Securities said.

(With Agency Inputs)

