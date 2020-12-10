Gold prices today dip, fall about 1,000 in 2 days; silver rates edge higher

Gold and silver struggled in Indian markets today as US lawmakers were unable to reach a breakthrough in stimulus talks. February gold futures on MCX were down 0.02% to ₹49,250 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 0.2% to ₹63,635 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures had slumped 1.8% or ₹920 per 10 gram while silver had tumbled nearly ₹1,800 or 2.7% per kg.