Gold and silver prices edged lower today after a strong jump in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.19% to 47,495 per 10 gram while silver futures dipped 0.2% to 62,798 per kg.  In the previous session, gold had jumped 0.9% while silver had risen nearly 2%. 

In global markets, gold rates dipped today but held on above the key psychological level of $1,800 on expectations that the US Federal Reserve might delay cutting back its stimulus amid rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. 

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,801.78 per ounce while silver fell 0.5% to $23.54 per ounce.  The dollar index inched higher to 93.043 after falling about 0.6% on Monday. 

Data from IHS Markit showed U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August as capacity constraints, supply shortages and the rapidly spreading Delta variant weakened the momentum of the rebound from last year's pandemic-induced recession.

Gold traders will now be watching  comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium awaiting guidance on the U.S. central bank's taper plans.

Traders are also monitoring President Joe Biden’s $4.1 trillion economic agenda, with key votes due in the House of Representatives.

ETFs continued to suffer outflows. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5% to 1,006.66 tonnes on Monday from 1,011.61 tonnes on Friday. (With Agency Inputs)

 

