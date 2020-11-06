Gold prices today drop after jumping 1,250 in a day, silver rates higher

Gold prices dropped today in Indian markets after posting big gains in the previous session. On MCX, December gold futures were down 0.28% to ₹51,910 per 10 gram while silver futured edged up 0.32% to ₹64,460 per kg. After holding in a narrow range in recent weeks, gold broke out in the previous session as uncertainty over the US election results hopes amid a surge in coronavirus infections across the world boosted demand for the haven asset. In the previous session, gold prices on MCX had surged ₹1,257 per 10 gram and silver ₹2,700 per kg, tracking a global rally this week.

Gold prices dropped today in Indian markets after posting big gains in the previous session. On MCX, December gold futures were down 0.28% to ₹51,910 per 10 gram while silver futured edged up 0.32% to ₹64,460 per kg. After holding in a narrow range in recent weeks, gold broke out in the previous session as uncertainty over the US election results hopes amid a surge in coronavirus infections across the world boosted demand for the haven asset. In the previous session, gold prices on MCX had surged ₹1,257 per 10 gram and silver ₹2,700 per kg, tracking a global rally this week.

"Bullion counter may continue to trade with bullish bias where gold may test ₹52,400 and taking support near ₹51,700 while silver may trade with higher volatility where it may test ₹65,200 and taking support near ₹63,700," SMC Global said in a report.

"Bullion counter may continue to trade with bullish bias where gold may test ₹52,400 and taking support near ₹51,700 while silver may trade with higher volatility where it may test ₹65,200 and taking support near ₹63,700," SMC Global said in a report. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The precious metal fell today in global markets, weighed down a stronger US dollar. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,940.86 per ounce after jumping 2.4% in the previous session - the biggest one-day gain in seven months. Among other precious metals, silver fell 1.6% to $24.93 an ounce while platinum declined 0.7% to $886.63.

Though Joe Biden inched closer to winning the White House, the final outcome of US election hinged on a handful of battleground states and the prospect of a contested result still remains. Investors weighed the weighed prospects for further stimulus as President Donald Trump questioned the credibility of the election, complaining polls had overstated Joe Biden’s lead in many battleground states.

The dollar index today was up by 0.08%, making gold less attractive for other currency holders.

Overnight, the Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact on Thursday and pledged once again to do whatever it can in the next few months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery. The Bank of England has announced an increase in its already huge bond-buying stimulus by 150 billion pounds ($195 billion) amid new coronavirus lockdowns and the looming risk of Brexit.

In India, gold prices are up more than 31% so far this year, tracking a global rally amid unprecedented stimulus provided by central banks and governments to cushion the economic impact of coronavirus.

(With Agency Inputs)