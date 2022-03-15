Gold prices today drop again, down 3,500 per 10 gram in just 5 days

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold and silver rates continued the recent drop after the precious metals fell more than 0.5% each in futures market in India. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.6% to ₹51999 per10 gram while silver fell 0.55% to ₹68470 per kg. In India, gold had jumped to ₹55,600 last week, before the current round of selloff. In global markets, gold was under pressure today as bond yields climbed ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting where policy makers are set to raise interest rates. Bullion had jumped close to all-time highs last week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and higher inflation boosted demand for the haven asset.

The Ukraine crisis has led to sustained inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. Higher bond yields reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing gold. Spot gold declined 0.4% to $1,943.09 an ounce, after touching $2,070.44 last week. Spot silver shed 0.4% to $24.92 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.1% to $1,029.16.

“Gold and silver have witnessed selling pressure on optimism of de-escalation of war between Russia-Ukraine. Both country officials’ discussions are going on for de-escalation of war and there is a hope they will reach some conclusion soon. Global equity markets gained and also pressured bullion. The U.S. Federal Reserve's two day policy meeting is starting from today and market consensus is that the U.S. Fed could raise interest rates in this meeting and the policy tone could be hawkish this time," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We expect both gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session as an anticipation of interest rate hike and hawkish policy statements from the Federal Reserve also triggered selling in precious metals. Gold has support at $1934-1920, while resistance at $1962-1980 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $24.70-24.35, while resistance is at $25.48-25.62. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹51950–51680 , while resistance is at ₹52480–52740. Silver has support at ₹68050- 67335 while resistance is at ₹69220–70000," he added.

