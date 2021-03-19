Gold prices today drop, down 11000 from record high, silver rates slump

In global markets, gold fell today as bond yields surged and the US dollar rebounded. Spot gold today fell 0.4% to $1,730.06 an ounce, after dropping 0.5% on the previous today. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note has risen past 1.75% level for the first time in 14 months. The rise in bond yields has weighed on bullion which doesn’t offer interest. The dollar index was up at 91.882, making gold expensive for non-holders of the US currency.

