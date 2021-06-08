Gold prices today drop, down 7,000 from record highs, silver rates fall

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and silver prices in India inched lower today amid flat global rates. On MCX, gold futures were marginally lower at ₹49,131 per 10 gram while silver rates fell 0.3% to ₹71,619 per kg. In the previous session, both gold and silver had inched up by 0.35% each. On the domestic front, MCX gold faces resistance at ₹49550-49750 levels while has support at ₹48,210, say analysts.

Gold and silver prices in India inched lower today amid flat global rates. On MCX, gold futures were marginally lower at ₹49,131 per 10 gram while silver rates fell 0.3% to ₹71,619 per kg. In the previous session, both gold and silver had inched up by 0.35% each. On the domestic front, MCX gold faces resistance at ₹49550-49750 levels while has support at ₹48,210, say analysts.

In international markets, gold rates were flat, supported by a weaker dollar and lower bond yields. Spot gold was near $1,900 per ounce.

Technically, international gold is trading with marginal sideways and negative bias below $1900 levels and may continue to decline and test the support of $1875-$1865 levels, say analysts at CapitalVia Investment Advisor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was flat at 90.003, well below a three-week high of 90.627 hit last week. The benchmark 10-year yield was pinned near more than one-week low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

On gold traders' radar will be US consumer price data to be released later this week. Gold is often viewed as a hedge against inflation.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.6% to 1,037.33 tonnes on Monday from 1,043.16 tonnes on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SPDR gold backed ETFs physical holdings increased by 2.57% in May after a seventh monthly outflow till April. The physical holdings of gold backed ETFs with SPDR gold trust declined 0.14% in the first week of June.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $27.89 per ounce while platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,174.02. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Technically, "as long as silver prices stay below $30 immediate trend likely to be negative but breaking the stiff downside obstacle of $26.80 is needed to extend the momentum later," says domestic brokerage Geojit.

(With Agency Inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}