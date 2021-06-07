Gold prices today drop for second time in 2 days, down 7000 from record high

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and silver rates in India edged lower amid muted global cues. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.08% to ₹48,953 per 10 gram while silver futures were down 0.3% to ₹71,308 per kg. MCX gold has support at ₹48,020 levels while resistance remains near ₹49,100, say analysts. In India, gold rates turned volatile after they hit near five-month high of ₹49,800 last week. In August last year, gold had risen to a record high of ₹56,200.

"A volatile with mild negative trading session is likely as long as it stays below the support of $1915. Anyhow, major weakness is seen if it closes below $1845. Further recovery rallies are triggered only a direct break of $1920," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note.

The dollar index rose 0.03% against its rivals to 90.157, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Supporting gold however was lower US bond yields which retreated after a weaker-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that eased investor concerns about a tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark 10-year yield slipped below 1.6% and was hovering near a one-week low, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Gold traders this week will be closely watching European Central Bank's decision due on Thursday. On the same day, US consumer price index data will be announced.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that President Joe Biden's $4 trillion spending plan would be good for the US, even if it contributes to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates.

In India, many states have announced gradual unlocking process of the economy as coronavirus cases continue to decline. Due to the lockdowns, retail gold demand in India remained muted but is expected to pick up gradually.

Last week, gold dealers in India offered discount of up to $12 an ounce - the biggest discounts in nearly nine months, up from $10 in the previous week. Gold rates in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST. (With Agency Inputs)

