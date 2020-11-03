Gold prices today drop in Indian markets, silver rates edge lower

"While it is usual to see increased volatility ahead of any major event, the upcoming US elections pose too many uncertainties. Market players are firstly worried whether there will be an outcome on November 3 itself or not. If the outcome is too close, either side could challenge the vote and while there are various ways to resolve the issue, a final decision may take days to come. There is also uncertainty whether President Trump will accept election result or not which could also delay a final result. Either scenario is not considered good for US economy as well as general market risk sentiment," Kotak Securities said in a note.