Gold prices today edge higher after falling 1,000 in a day

Gold prices in India rose today after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, August gold futures were up 0.4% to ₹45,870, following a ₹1,000 slump in the previous session. Tracking gold, silver also edged higher today. MCX July silver futures were up 0.88% to ₹47,766 per kg. Though jewellers have reopened stories in many parts of the country, the demand remains weak.

Gold prices in India rose today after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, August gold futures were up 0.4% to ₹45,870, following a ₹1,000 slump in the previous session. Tracking gold, silver also edged higher today. MCX July silver futures were up 0.88% to ₹47,766 per kg. Though jewellers have reopened stories in many parts of the country, the demand remains weak.

MCX gold fell over 2% last week as a surprise improvement in US employment numbers boosted risk appetite, said Jigar Trivedi, research analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

MCX gold fell over 2% last week as a surprise improvement in US employment numbers boosted risk appetite, said Jigar Trivedi, research analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Focus is now on the US central bank, which will hold a two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday, he added.

In global markets, gold rates declined today after a much better-than-expected US employment numbers boosted optimism about economic recovery, denting the appeal of the perceived safe-haven assets like gold. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,682.57 per ounce, following a 2.4% drop in the previous week - its third consecutive weekly drop. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.5% to $17.45, while platinum declined 1.7% to $821.78.

The U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May after suffering record losses in the prior month, data on released on Friday showed, boosting global equity markets

Gold traders will await the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting ending on Wednesday.

Indicative of the improvement in global risk sentiment, the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund dipped 0.4% to 1,128.11 tonnes on Friday.

Back in India, the third tranche of gold bonds of this fiscal (2020-21) opened for subscription today. The issue will close on June 12. The issue price has been fixed at ₹4,677 per gram and those applying online and making payment through digital mode will get a discount of ₹50 per gram.

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings - used for the purchase of gold - into financial savings.

(With Agency Inputs)