Gold prices today edge higher, approach key 50,000 level

In international markets, gold edged higher to a near five-month high of $1,914.26 earlier in today's session, supported by a weaker US dollar and inflation concerns. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,911.45 per ounce in latest trade. The dollar index was down 0.26% against its rivals at 89.757, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, after registering its second consecutive monthly loss on Monday.

