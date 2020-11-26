Gold prices today edge higher but down 7,500 from August highs, silver gains

The sharp sell-off in gold on back of reduced safe haven buying has pressurized silver as well, says Kotak Securities. "ETF outflows also show weaker investor interest in silver. However, improving outlook for global economy amid vaccine progress has also improved prospect for silver’s industrial demand and this has limited the downside. Silver may remain under pressure until we see a substantial recovery in gold price or some pick up in investor buying," the brokerage said. (With Agency Inputs)