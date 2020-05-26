Gold prices edged higher in Indian markets today amid steady global rates. On MCX, June gold futures rose 0.24% to ₹47,088 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX surged 1.4% to ₹48,940 per kg. Gold prices in India had hit a record high of about ₹48,000 per 10 gram earlier this month. But since then prices have corrected in tandem with a decline in global rates. Risk sentiment has improved as more countries take steps to reopen their economies. This has put some pressure on gold prices.

In global markets, gold remained steady near $1,730 per ounce. Equities were higher as more and more countries took steps to open their economies. On the other hand, a softer dollar and US-China tensions supported gold at lower levels. The dollar index was down 0.2% at 99.70, making gold slightly cheaper for holders of other currencies. Among other precious metals, platinum was up 0.2% at $840.25, while silver fell 0.3% to $17.14.

Japan on Monday ended its nationwide state of emergency Monday, while a rise in a gauge of German business expectations provided another glimmer of hope for equity bulls.

China on Monday sought to reassure Hong Kong that its judiciary would remain independent under a new national security law. But tensions between Washington and Beijing remained in focus with Beijing condemning the US for adding 33 Chinese entities to a trade blacklist, but it did not announce any retaliatory steps.

Gold traders will be closely watching comments of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who participates in a virtual discussion on Friday. US jobless claims data for ended May 23 will be announced on Thursday. (With Agency Inputs)





