Gold and silver rates edged higher in Indian markets today despite muted global cues. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.4% to ₹47,430 per 10 gram while silver advanced 0.35% to ₹62,941 per kg. In the previous session gold had edged 0.15% higher while silver had slumped 0.9%.

In global markets, gold rates were steady today as investors awaited Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech later in the day at the Jackson Hole symposium. Spot gold rose 0.1% but traded below key level of $1,800 at $1,793.68 per ounce. The US dollar was firm against a basket of rivals, weighing on the precious metal.

Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $23.54 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $982.52.

Caution also set in the market following Islamic State's suicide bomb attack on Thursday at Kabul airport, that killed scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops.

(With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.