OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today edge higher, silver rates rise

Gold and silver rates edged higher in Indian markets today despite muted global cues. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.4% to 47,430 per 10 gram while silver advanced 0.35% to 62,941 per kg. In the previous session gold had edged 0.15% higher while silver had slumped 0.9%. 

In global markets, gold rates were steady today as investors awaited Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech later in the day at the Jackson Hole symposium. Spot gold rose 0.1% but traded below key level of $1,800 at $1,793.68 per ounce. The US dollar was firm against a basket of rivals, weighing on the precious metal. 

Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $23.54 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $982.52.

Caution also set in the market following Islamic State's suicide bomb attack on Thursday at Kabul airport, that killed scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops.

 (With Agency Inputs)

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout