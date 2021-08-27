Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today edge higher, silver rates rise

Gold prices today edge higher, silver rates rise

Premium
Gold rate today: On MCX, prices rose to 47,430 per 10 gram
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Livemint

  • In global markets, gold rates today were muted ahead of Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech later in the day at the Jackson Hole symposium

Gold and silver rates edged higher in Indian markets today despite muted global cues. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.4% to 47,430 per 10 gram while silver advanced 0.35% to 62,941 per kg. In the previous session gold had edged 0.15% higher while silver had slumped 0.9%. 

Gold and silver rates edged higher in Indian markets today despite muted global cues. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.4% to 47,430 per 10 gram while silver advanced 0.35% to 62,941 per kg. In the previous session gold had edged 0.15% higher while silver had slumped 0.9%. 

In global markets, gold rates were steady today as investors awaited Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech later in the day at the Jackson Hole symposium. Spot gold rose 0.1% but traded below key level of $1,800 at $1,793.68 per ounce. The US dollar was firm against a basket of rivals, weighing on the precious metal. 

In global markets, gold rates were steady today as investors awaited Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech later in the day at the Jackson Hole symposium. Spot gold rose 0.1% but traded below key level of $1,800 at $1,793.68 per ounce. The US dollar was firm against a basket of rivals, weighing on the precious metal. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $23.54 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $982.52.

Caution also set in the market following Islamic State's suicide bomb attack on Thursday at Kabul airport, that killed scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops.

 (With Agency Inputs)

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Five health insurance lessons from the covid pandemic

Premium

LIC, the pillar of PSU bank capital raising

Premium

Ola Electric plans a billion-dollar fundraise

Premium

Paint market is getting crowded, and valuations will suffer

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!