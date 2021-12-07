Gold prices today edge lower, down 8,500 from record highs, silver rates dip

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold and silver prices in India remained in a narrow range, tracking flat global rates. On MCX, gold futures were down marginally to ₹47,889 per 10 gram while silver edged 0.14% lower to ₹61,192 per kg. In the previous session gold had settled flat while silver fell 0.5%. Gold rates have remained volatile over the past one month as investors weigh the policy stance of major central banks and concerns about new covid variant Omicron. Gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 in August last year.

In global markets, gold prices were confined in a tight range as a stronger US dollar and higher US Treasury yields weighed on its safe-haven demand for the precious metal. Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.79 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $22.31 an ounce while platinum was steady at $938.00.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $22.31 an ounce while platinum was steady at $938.00.

For gold, “a direct break below the support of $1765 would extend the selling pressure," says Geojit in a note.

“While silver prices stay below the major support of $22.50 expect more bearish actions in the counter. Recovery upticks can be seen only a break above $23," the brokerage added.

The dollar index was steady near 96.235. A stronger dollar raises gold's costs to buyers holding other currencies, while higher yields increase bullion's opportunity cost.

ETF investors continued to remain on the sidelines. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 982.64 tonnes on Monday from 984.38 tonnes on Friday.

Gold traders will be looking ahead to crucial policy meetings of Federal Reserve, ECB and Bank of England, all due later this month. Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of non-interest bearing gold. (With Agency Inputs)

